Warm, sunny weather expected over weekend

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

The next few days will be a good time to get out and enjoy. After a week of storms and a couple of days of strangely chilly temperatures, warmer, calmer weather is expected to return over the weekend.

Central Alabama will see temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s with overnight lows in the 50s and 40s. The weekend will have clear, sunny skies with few clouds.

Sunday is expected to have temperatures in the 70s to 80s. Overnight temperatures should be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The sunny weather is expected to continue this week with the exception of Tuesday and Wednesday, which may have showers. Temperatures should be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.