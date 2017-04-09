Alabama Walmart stores among others pulling salad brand after bat found in package

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

A couple in Florida got a nasty surprise when they found a dead bat inside of a packaged salad that they bought from Walmart.

Partnering with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Florida Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are taking precautions with a bat found inside a package of Organic Marketside Spring Mix distributed by Fresh Express. The CDC is currently trying to determine if the bat had rabies.

Fresh Express is recalling packages from Walmart locations in multiple states, including locations in Alabama. The other states in which Walmart is pulling the salads from their shelves are Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

The CDC stated in a press release that anyone who has eaten from the brand product but haven’t found any “animal material” are in the clear. However, anyone who has purchased it should still discard it for safety’s sake.