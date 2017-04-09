Shootings in Birmingham leave one dead, one wounded

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – Birmingham police are investigating two separate shootings on Saturday in the East Brownville neighborhood and in the Ensley Highlands neighborhood. So far police have no suspects in custody.

Birmingham Police Department spokesperson Lt. Sean Edwards said that the man shot on the 4400 Block of Eli Avenue in East Brownville was rushed to a hospital where he later died. The man shot at the 1500 Block of Pike Road has non life threatening injuries.

The shootings have not appeared to be related to each other.