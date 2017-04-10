Robert Bentley is finished
By Scott Buttram, publisher
Commentary
TRUSSVILLE –It’s over. Robert Bentley is finished as Alabama’s governor. Regardless of rumored negotiations for his resignation, regardless of criminal prosecution, regardless of impeachment proceedings, the man is done. He’s just another footnote in the embarrassing political history of Alabama.
Bentley, whether by his own hand or the hand of others, has joined the ousted former Speaker of the House Mike Hubbard, who has been sentenced to prison, and ousted – for the second time – Chief Justice Roy Moore for the trifecta of shamed branches of Alabama state government.
Some will be hailed as heroes for their testimony against Bentley. Some will claim victory for filing charges. Some will take credit for bringing down the governor. But the reality is Bentley was done in by Bentley.
The list of those who tried to save him is long. His former wife of 50 years, Dianne Bentley, tried to save him. Her chief-of-staff Heather Hannah tried. His sons tried. His preacher tried. The top law enforcement officials in the state, Bentley’s staff members, former legislative colleagues and longtime friends from Tuscaloosa all tried.
The bumbling, fumbling, arrogant narcissist didn’t want to be saved. Overcome by delusion and generic Viagra, the clown governor has hung on to his fantasy of relevance.
Wednesday, the Alabama Ethics Commission found probable cause that Bentley had misused state resources for personal benefit and repeatedly violated the Fair Campaign Practices Act. Those charges were immediately referred to the Montgomery district attorney for possible criminal prosecution. On Monday, the district attorney sent to charges to the state attorney general.
Barely 48 hours later, Jack Sharman dropped the Alabama House Judiciary Committee report on impeachment which provided thousands upon thousands of documents and sworn testimony supporting the Ethics Commission’s charges. Monday morning at 10 a.m. the impeachment process will begin.
Sworn testimony shows Bentley threatened state employees who he thought threatened his love interest. He used state law enforcement officials to intimidate witnesses, state cars and state planes to further his personal affair, and was derelict in his duties as governor by spending countless hours of his work week locked behind closed doors playing slap and tickle with a married staffer half his age.
It was over and everyone but the state commander-in-denial knew it.
So, how did Alabama, the state that re-elected Bentley by an overwhelming margin, reach this point? Gullibility. It is our unfortunate heritage.
We elected George Wallace, who stumped on a state’s rights platform while repeatedly handing state rights over to the federal government, four times. The segregation forever governor even carried the majority black vote in Alabama. Gullibility.
Alabamians love a bargain and Bentley’s “no salary” pledge sounded like a great deal.
But voters forgot the first two rules of a great deal. You get what you pay for. And, as my grandfather was fond of saying, a bargain is not a bargain unless you need it. Alabama didn’t need another worthless governor.
Bentley was deeply flawed from the beginning. He was catapulted to the Governor’s Mansion by lies.
When he made the Republican run-off against Bradley Byrne, Bentley crawled in bed with Paul Hubbert and AEA. Hubbert ran attack ad after attack against Byrne under the guise of a Republican PAC. Alabama voters took it hook, line and sinker.
Hubbert didn’t love Bentley. Hubbert hated Byrne who had cleaned up the Alabama two year college cesspool.
Hubbert understood the gullibility of Alabama voters like no other. It would be Paul Hubbert and AEA’s last political win and the Republicans only loss of an otherwise clean sweep of Montgomery in 2010.
Byrne has gone on the a stellar career in the Untied States Congress. Alabama got stuck with the Love Gov and enough egg on our face to supply every Waffle House in the heart of Dixie.
Bentley is a political dead man walking. The only remaining suspense is which pallbearers will be listed in Bentley’s political obituary and will Alabama voters finally take elections seriously and stop being gullible.
Related stories
Read the Impeachment report here
Bentley resigns, Ivey sworn in
Comments
https://youtu.be/rY0WxgSXdEE
“The list of those who tried to save him is long. His former wife of 50 years, Dianne Bentley, tried to save him. Her chief-of-staff Heather Hannah tried. His sons tried. His preacher tried. The top law enforcement officials in the state, Bentley’s staff members, former legislative colleagues and longtime friends from Tuscaloosa all tried.”
You can save a 70 year old man, who has a hot chick. Sex over common sense.
Question is, will he go to prison?
Bedeah Waters
I read the report when it came out, this article tells me nothing I don’t already know lol
I couldn’t love this commentary more! Well said, Scott Buttram!! I’m glad to see this clown go.
Thank you, Jennifer. We’re now hearing an official resignation could come as early as this afternoon. We’re staying on top of the story.
Now if he’ll just go ahead and resign and save the state the trouble of impeachment
One of the first quotes I learned when I entered into the world of sales 22 years ago was, “The bitterness of poor quality remains long after the sweetness of low price is forgotten.” Grocers mark down meats for a reason: it’s outdated and about to go bad. Such was true of our bargain governor. Best op/ed I’ve read this far on the topic. Great work, Scott!
Well said Scott, Alabamian’s like most around the country typically are disengaged from the actual goings on with politics and only have slick adds and rhetoric to use to disseminate their choices.
Insane social media and saber rattling have landed us in this embarrassing scenario and it only gets worse from here, Kay, really? Sad.
“The bumbling, fumbling, arrogant narcissist didn’t want to be saved. Overcome by delusion and generic Viagra, the clown governor has hung on to his fantasy of relevance.”
That. Says. It. All.
The rumor mill has it that will happen by mid week.
Well-written article.
Why do voters in Alabama continue to vote republican each and every time without looking at the candidate? Yes, I’m republican but this is ridiculous
Prayers for our state.
Your sins will always find u out. How we need good leadership.
I’m republican but the democrats don’t put up good candidates either.
Sometimes our options are just limited
I could really care less about his sex life. If he’s committed any theft of funds etc, he should be prosecuted.
Reports are he will resign this week if he can work out a deal
Yeah
Why print he is finished he ain’t gone nowhere. Wait till it happens then print it.
Hate to break this to you, republican’s don’t have a lock in corruption. Remember Don Sigleman?
I just wish we had a better lot to choose from.
I do believe in looking at the individual not party. Republican democrat or independent who cares. ? How about someone who just won’t embarrass this state any further.
Resigns today.
Now well get a governor to push the lottery bill,legalize gambling, and then the real corruption begins,,
Lynyrd Skynyrd says that Birmingham loves the governor, listen to the song Sweet Home Alabama.
He got Jeff Sessions in the White House. That is all he wanted to get accomplished anyway wether it was himself or Sessions.
They were singing about George Wallace
Where’s positivity at?
I have none for the state and local government
I’m on the fence about the lottery… I mean if it’s going to be used for it’s intended purposes I’m all for it, but if it is going to be where everybody has their hand in the pot like Siegelman and his cronies then I am against it.
I thought Trump wanted sessions? Watch him get pardoned…
Scott Wheeler, Tubbs ain’t looking so bad now is he?
I’ll take,Tubbs over any of then any day
And you know all the rest of those tater heads going to stick their hand in the pot and as usual,The schools end up broke again..
The shame is that Jezebel, the defacto governor walks free!
My wife is a teacher. I know how much I spend every year on classrooms and sponsoring the occasional student for athletics etc…
See Don Seigleman.. Question answered
Then you know everyone the,state raises ad valorem taxes for roads and schools,teachers salaries, some politician is not going to vote for it until he gets his cut for his district and,so on and so on, till there is,nothing left for the teachers,schools,and roads..then it all starts over next election time the endless worthless promises…
The state allots money every fiscal year to counties and cities for road repairs and bridges etc…, but they can opt to use it for something else like if they so choose.
Bentley was pushing for the downtown and malfunction junction bridges, i-20/59 and I-65 to be complete before his term is up, so he can put his name on it when the 2019 world games comes to Alabama. Someone is probably going to be parking their Bentley in his garage…
Yea, in jail they will be parking the ” Bentley”
Look at state and cities run by Democrats….
Or republicans,or independents. The only solution is term limits that the voters impose.
He had nothing to do with Jeff Session being the AG…He actually supported Kasich…In the long run, a State has been embarassed, a family has been torn apart, a man has been ruined all by his own hand. He has no one to blame but himself. And at this point he has no one to lean on. A party that has turned on him. A state that has turned on him.
Should’ve never been crooked mr burns looking ass.
Maybe now our schools and teachers can get some help
#HEDIDITTOHIMSELF
Good riddance POS
Good!
He’s about to resign now! 😁
ACCORDING TO THE NEWS THIS MORNING ALABAMA’S HAS THE MOST CORRUPT POLITICIANS AND SOME COUNTY’S ARE CORRUPTED ALL THE WAY THROUGH ITS SO SAD , PRAYING FOR ALABAMA
He is a joke and an embarrassment . He should be sent to prison!
They are pretty bad here in NC too
I don’t want to hear another Republican talk about family values. He should be in jail.
Roy Moore for Governor
Another Alabama governor with a mugshot. How special for us…..NOT
We rank right up there with the 3 political crooks from Illinois who are in jail.
Dude…it crosses party lines.
He is in jail…
Corruption has no boundaries or party preferences
Democrats are crooked ,too. Crooks are in all parties.
Lets elect nothing but democrats and shutdown this state already. Heck we can be as good as chicago. Or maybe if were lucky detroit. Heck. Theyll throw flint michigan water into the picture if we elect them next round
Conservative values
When are people going to realize we have a 1 party system in alabama? If a democrat wants to win all he has to do is run as a republican. People will vote for him either way.
Good bye
Maybe worse than Bill Clinton?!?
I see what he saw in the mistress but I can’t for the life of me see what she saw in him.
About time
Alesha Motes Poarch…these comments and memes!
Alesha Motes Poarch…these comments and memes!
Sounds wonderful! We need gambling and the lottery.
Sounds wonderful! We need gambling and the lottery.
Should have voted for sparks. This wouldn’t be an issue and we would have had a man that cares about our state
Should have voted for sparks. This wouldn’t be an issue and we would have had a man that cares about our state
I’d be on the first train out of Alabama. What a disaster that idiot would be. A man who doesn’t understand the difference between his personal beliefs and actual laws has no business in any office
I’d be on the first train out of Alabama. What a disaster that idiot would be. A man who doesn’t understand the difference between his personal beliefs and actual laws has no business in any office
Alone! !!!
Alone! !!!
$$$$
$$$$
That woman should pay also. Well just look at the Clintons then you should feel better.
I told you mr governor….and you never called Alexander Shunara ..
See ya!
Dumb comment….
Get over it!!!
I’m way over it.Just saying!
HE WAS A GOOD GOVERNER
Did not come as a surprise to me at all.
Goodbye
Well….one thing is for sure….ol Kay is going to bring the party……
He asked for forgiveness ❤️
Yep he did wrong for sure but look at what the others have done. His wife will be better off without him. It’s sad.
He was hard to bring down. Lol
Good Bye !!!! You cheater !
Yaaas!
As he should be . All he is is a two faced adulterer. Shame on him for doing his sweet wife that way. Good Bye!!!!!!!!!!!!!