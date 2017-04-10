Trussville senator, representative react to Bentley resignation

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –Trussville state senator Shay Shelnutt and state representative Danny Garrett were among the first legislators to call for the resignation of Alabama governor Robert Bentley when news of his affair with a staffer half his age became public.

On Monday afternoon, the embattled governor stepped down in the wake of ethics charges and an impeachment hearing taking place in the legislature. Shelnutt has said his prayers were with the governor.

“I’m sadden by the events that led to the governor’s resignation,” Shelnutt said. “I pray for him and our state during this transition. It’s very unfortunate that Alabama has had to deal with this for so long. It’s time for us to turn the page and start a new chapter.

“I welcome the able leadership of Governor Kay Ivey, and I look forward to working with her to advance a conservative agenda that jump-starts economic growth, improves educational opportunities for all of Alabama’s students, and protects individual liberty.”

Garrett felt the resignation was overdue.

“Robert Bentley’s resignation as Governor of Alabama is long overdue,” Garrett said. “The magnitude and seriousness of the issues facing our state requires strong leadership from the executive branch. I look forward to working with Governor Kay Ivey, her staff and my legislative colleagues as we move forward. With the impeachment issue now behind us, Governor Ivey and the legislature can now devote full time and attention to addressing the important issues facing our state and meeting the needs of our citizens.