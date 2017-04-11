After Bentley pleaded guilty, here’s the punishment

From The Trussville Tribune staff report

MONTGOMERY –Former Alabama governor Robert Bentley pleaded guilty to two violations of the Fair Campaign Practices Act on Monday shortly before announcing his resignation as governor. After posting bonds totaling $600, he was released from the Montgomery County jail. He had been facing four felony charges alleged by the state Ethics Commission. Those charges were each punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Bentley’s plea deal won’t cost him any jail time, but the financial penalties are significant.

The former governor was fined $7,000 on the misdemeanor counts, one for failing to report a $50,000 personal loan to his campaign within the allotted time frame. The second charge was for spending $9,000 of his campaign funds to pay legal fees for Rebekah Mason. Using campaign funds to pay his own legal fees was permissible under the law.

In addition, Bentley was required to forfeit all remaining campaign funds to the state. That amount is about $37,000. He must also pay back the $9,000 used for Mason’s legal fees.

Bentley also agreed not to run for public office again, gave up his state retirement and waived his right to ask for security which is provided to all former governors who request protection. According to prosecutors, waiving retirement and security saves taxpayers a tremendous amount of money.

He was also sentenced to 100 hours of community service to be fulfilled through medical service and placed on probation for one year.

While this ends to legal saga for Bentley, prosecutors said the investigation will continue. They would not rule out additional charges against other parties involved with the incidents that led to Bentley’s resignation.

