 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Hewitt-Trussville baseball earns area road win behind Skipper’s arm

Hewitt-Trussville baseball earns area road win behind Skipper’s arm

Posted by: Posted date: April 11, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

HUNTSVILLE — Carson Skipper continued his stellar pitching as the Auburn signee tossed a complete game shutout as the Huskies got a much much needed area win 6-0 over Huntsville.

Skipper, Julian Sauger, Ty Mauldin and Creed Parker each added a pair of hits in the game.

Hewitt-Trussville will come back home to face the Panthers on Thursday before closing out area play next week with Gadsden City.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top