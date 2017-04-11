Hewitt-Trussville baseball earns area road win behind Skipper’s arm

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

HUNTSVILLE — Carson Skipper continued his stellar pitching as the Auburn signee tossed a complete game shutout as the Huskies got a much much needed area win 6-0 over Huntsville.

Skipper, Julian Sauger, Ty Mauldin and Creed Parker each added a pair of hits in the game.

Hewitt-Trussville will come back home to face the Panthers on Thursday before closing out area play next week with Gadsden City.