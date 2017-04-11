OBITUARY: Michael “Whoopie” Vann

Michael “Whoopie” Vann passed away on April 9, 2017 at the age of 80. Whoopie was born June 22, 1936 in Trussville. He served his country in the Army before graduating from Auburn University. He worked as an insurance adjuster and retired from General Motors. He spent his retired life farming and drinking coffee with his many friends.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Regina (Micklewright) Vann; his son, Michael (Cheryl); daughter, Lacy (Kerry); granddaughters, Laken Thompson, Lucy Vann, Kacy Bonifay and Margaret Bonifay; a host of nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends.

The family will receive friends Friday April 14, 2017 from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at Ridout’s Trussville Chapel.Funeral service will follow at 2 PM. Interment will be at Central Baptist Church Cemetery in Argo, AL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the King Vann Memorial Fund at First Commercial Bank Trussville.