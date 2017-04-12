Four cars broken into in Trussville neighborhood

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – Four cars were broken into in the Stockton neighborhood from approximately 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday to Monday morning. Investigators from the Trussville Police Department are currently investigating the incident.

Lt. Eric Rush of the police department said that three of the cars’ windows were busted in. Several electronics were stolen out of the vehicles. Police are reviewing a video taken by one of the neighbors in the area.

One of the cars belongs to a member of the Trussville City Council. No objects were stolen from the vehicle.

Anyone with any information on the incident are advised to notify the Trussville Police Department.