Stan Stabler resigns as ALEA secretary

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

MONTGOMERY – Gov. Kay Ivey accepted the resignation of Stan Stabler as secretary of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) in the wake of former governor Robert Bentley stepping down from office. Hal Taylor has been appointed by Gov. Ivey to replace Stabler.

Stabler replaced Spencer Collier as Secretary of ALEA in 2016 when Collier was fired by Robert Bentley. Collier went on to break the scandal of Robert Bentley’s affair with former advisor Rebekah Mason.

Taylor was deputy chief of staff and chief of staff for the State Bureau of Investigations and ALEA respectively.

“Hal Taylor is a man of the utmost integrity who I trust during this time of transition to help in my vision of improving Alabama’s image,” Ivey said in a press release. “I also thank the hundreds of men and women in our state law enforcement ranks who work every day to protect us.”