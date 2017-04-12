Teenage girl missing in Homewood, police seek tips

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

HOMEWOOD – Police in Homewood are searching for Ayden Horton, 15, who has been missing since Monday according to a report by AL.com. Police are requesting tips from anyone who has information regarding her disappearance.

The girl’s parents notified Homewood police when they went to pick her up from school. They said that she had gone to school that morning but could not be found in the afternoon.

She is five feet, two inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and short, brown hair. She was wearing blue and pink patterned shorts and a long sleeve blue and white patterned shirt.

Anyone with information are asked to call the Homewood Police Department at (205) 332-6200.