Three-time felon sentenced to ten years for 2015 injury of Birmingham police detective

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – On Tuesday a federal judge sentenced Janard Shamar Cunningham, 36, to ten years in prison for beating a Birmingham police detective in 2015, according to a release by U.S. Attorney Robert O. Posey and Special Agent in Charge Steven L. Gerido of the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

In 2015 Cunningham, a three-time felon, was pulled over by Detective Johnny Brooks for tailgating his car before pulling around and honking his horn. Cunningham then rushed away at 6 MPH, the press release said.

Brooks called for backup as he pursued Cunningham to Roebuck Shopping Center where Brooks confronted him. A struggle followed where Cunningham grabbed Brooks’s gun and struck him in the head until he was unconscious. The beating left the detective with serious injuries.

Cunningham fled but later surrendered to police at Shadywood Drive. Prior to this incident, he was convicted of breaking and entering a vehicle, first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.

The case was investigated by the ATF at the Birmingham Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney William G. Simpson prosecuted.

“The president and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have made it clear that prosecuting violent crimes committed against police officers is a top priority of the Department of Justice,” Posey said in the release. “Our office will use all the tools at our disposal to aggressively pursue these cases.”

“Violent attacks on police officers will not be tolerated,” Gerido stated in the same press release. “This officer suffered grave injuries while doing his job protecting the public.”

Cunningham was also convicted of being a felon in possession of firearm when he took Brooks’ gun. He is being held in federal custody.