April Trussville Chamber of Commerce Luncheon features UAB football coach

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – UAB Head Football Coach Bill Clark will be the featured speaker at the Trussville Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon on April 20. The April Customer Service Award winner will also be recognized by the chamber.

Clark will be leading the Blazers team on Sept. 2. He first began heading the team In 2014 until the football program was shut down due to budget concerns cited by UAB President Ray Watts. The program was reinstated in 2015 after public backlash.

Prior to UAB, Clark was head coach of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The luncheon will be held at the Trussville Civic Center on 5381 Trussville-Clay Road starting with networking at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be at 12 p.m. followed by Clark’s presentation at approximately 12:30 p.m.

The deadline for reservations is April 18 at 12 p.m. Tickets are $17 per person and can be bought at the Trussville Chamber of Commerce’s website or by calling 205-655-7535.