Center Point Council meets, comprehensive plans to be reviewed next meeting

By Nathan Prewett

CENTER POINT – On Thursday night the Center Point City Council met to pass a resolution on purchasing surveillance cameras and approved maintenance on the Patterson House among other business.

The meeting will also have a public hearing on the comprehensive plans for Center Point. Council President Barlow said that the Planning and Zoning Commission has recommended approval for the plans. The plans have undergone some changes since being presented in March.

In the public comments portion, resident Billy Hagood asked what dates that agendas are approved for the meetings. Council President Roger Barlow said that they are generally approved on Tuesdays but are sometimes changed.

Hagood then urged the council in posting the agenda online by Wednesday.

“Too many times are there items on the agenda that people would like to address, and what they would like to do a little research about, and whenever you get up here the agenda on the table is not what you have,” he said. “So I’d like for you to put forth a little more diligence in getting the agenda posted online by Wednesday.”

Afterwards, the council went into executive session to consider “a potential land transaction.”

When the council came out of executive session, Horticulture Maintenance Supervisor Cherry Parmer notified the council that she was able to secure Eastern Tree Service to remove two trees from the grounds of City Hall on Saturday.

She requested $3,060 for plant materials to use for the historic Patterson House, which the council approved. The council then passed Resolution 2017-11, which allows the city to purchase surveillance cameras for more than $136,000.

Councilman Terry Leesburg moved to authorize Center Point Mayor Tom Henderson to secure appraisals for property that the city would be interested in. The council voted unanimously to grant authorization.

In other business, Mayor Henderson reminded the crowd of a cleanup to several areas in the city to be held on May 13 at 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Volunteers are invited to join the effort. Following the cleanup will be a charity basketball game between the sheriff’s department and city employees to raise money for the senior center.

Councilman Bobby Scott said that former Alabama player David Palmer will be there to sign autographs. Other football players may be secured to sign autographs at the event.

Mayor Henderson then said that an industry business is coming to an area by Highway 79. He said that he can’t name the company yet.

“They’re looking forward to being here,” he said. “I can’t tell you when they’re announcing and I can’t tell you who it is. We’re still in a situation where we can’t say anything.”

However, the company should bring about 745 jobs to the area.

“That’s going to be an influx here in Center Point and the surrounding areas,” he said. “It’s going to be a boon not just for us but for this end of the county.”

Councilwoman Linda Kennemur reported that the next public safety meeting will be held on May 2 and will feature a speaker who will discuss gun safety. Councilmen Leesburg and James Howell had no reports. A financial report will be presented at the next council meeting.

The next council meeting will be held on April 27 with pre-council at 6:45 p.m. followed by regular meeting at 7 p.m.