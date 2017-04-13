Roads, businesses closed in Pelham as police investigate suspicious packages (Updated)

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

PELHAM – Pelham police officers are investigating “suspicious packages,” which has resulted in several nearby businesses being evacuated and part of Cahaba Valley Road/Hwy 119 being closed. Bystanders say that the packages have been sighted near a Taco Bell in Pelham since Wednesday night, reports WIAT.

The packages were reported to police on Thursday morning. Police Began redirecting traffic as the Hoover Police Department’s bomb squad set up to determine if the packages were hiding dangerous materials.

“We took precautions just because of the placing of the packages and the look of the packages,” said Pelham Police Chief Larry Palmer. “We started going through our protocol, we started to develop indicators that it might have a potential hazardous device.”

It is not yet known if officers on the scene have found the packages to be dangerous. The bomb squad continues to investigate.

UPDATE: The investigation has ended as the bomb squad disposed of the packages and police are reopening roads.