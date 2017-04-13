Target recalls more than half million Easter toys due to possible hazards

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued a release warning of potential hazards of a water absorbent Easter toy sold by Target. Although they’re not meant to be eaten, if ingested by a child the toy could pose a threat.

Target locations nationwide have recalled around 560,000 “Hatch and Grow Easter Eggs” that were sold for about $1 each.

Parents who have bought these toys for their children are advised to take it back to their local Target store for a refund.

The release by the commission warns that if a child eats the toy it could expand inside their bodies and block the intestines, causing “severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration and could be life threatening.”

Surgery would be required to get it out. They may also not show up on x-rays.

Customers can call Target at 800-440-0680 between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday through Sunday for support. Information can be found at www.target.com.