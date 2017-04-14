Fresh Market in Trussville remains on schedule

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –Though the new Fresh Market slated for Trussville’s Homestead Village has never posted a targeted opening date, a representative of the developer told mayor Buddy Choat that the grocer remains on schedule.

“I spoke with a representative for the developer (Blackwater Resources) today and he told me Fresh Market has been consistent with their time schedule commitment every step of the way,” Choat said. “We talk on a regular basis and everything with the development is moving along as planned.”

Blackwater is currently building two stores for the Fresh Market grocery chain, one in Florida and the one in Trussville.

Choat said Blackwater has a fully executed lease for both locations.

“We know Fresh Market is in the process of opening multiple locations and they do their own interior build out in the stores,” Choat said. “It’s my understanding that they have a board meeting planned for next week to see if they can accelerate the openings for several of their new stores.”

While a few of the new retailers have set opening dates, only Hobby Lobby has opened and most have not yet released an opening date. Many of the retailers that announced their Trussville locations have not started the interior work on their space.

“Because Fresh Market has the most elaborate interior plan and do their own work, they were always expected to be the last one to open,” Choat said. “I believe Blackwater has substantially completed their part of the building and they’re just waiting for the Fresh Market team to do the interior work.”

Choat said the anticipation of the opening shows Fresh Market chose wisely when they chose Trussville.

“It’s great that people are anxious for them to open,” Choat said. “That’s a positive for these new businesses and a positive for Trussville.”