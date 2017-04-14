Gallian-Buttram

Molly Emmaline Gallian, daughter of Karen Hanson of Vinemont, Ala. and James (Jase) Scott Buttram V, son of Renee and Robert Pennington of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Scott and Lori Buttram of Trussville, Ala. will be married on May 27, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Cullman, Ala.

Molly’s grandparents are Wayne and Faye Hanson of Cullman, Ala. Jase’s grandparents are Peggy Smalley, Clyde Smalley, Tonia Townsend, James and Marilyn Buttram, and Billy Leopard, all of Tuscaloosa, Al.

Molly is a graduate of Vinemont High School in Vinemont, Ala., Judson College, and the University of Alabama. She is currently employed as a speech therapist at Blountsville Elementary School in Blountsville, Ala.

Jase is a graduate of Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa, Ala., the University of Alabama, and Grand Canyon University. He is currently employed as a teacher and coach at American Christian Academy in Tuscaloosa, Ala.