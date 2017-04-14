Man arrested after car chase through Jefferson County damages three sheriff’s cars

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY– A 58-year-old man is in custody after leading deputies on a chase Friday afternoon in Jefferson County.

Just after 2:30 Friday, Hueytown Police issued a lookout for a vehicle that had been involved in a chase in their city. It was reported that, during that chase, the suspect attempted to strike a Hueytown patrol car with his vehicle.

Around 3:30, a deputy spotted the suspect on Lock 17 Road near Camp Oliver Road. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and a chase ensued.

The chase traveled along Lock 17 Road to Warrior River Road and finally on to Allison-Bonnet Memorial Drive in Hueytown. During the chase, the suspect struck and damaged three Sheriff’s patrol vehicles with his car.

His car became disabled and he left the road near Red Farmer Drive where he was taken into custody.

The suspect was found to have outstanding misdemeanor warrants. He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer.

The suspect’s name is withheld pending formal charges of Attempted Murder.