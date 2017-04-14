PVHS and Rudd bands hosting third annual 5k and color run

PINSON — Pinson Valley High School and Rudd Middle School bands will host the 3rd annual Band Together 5k and 1-mile color run next month.

The race is set for May 20 at Triangle Park in Pinson. The 5k begins at 8 a.m. and the 1-mile Color Run will begin at 9 a.m. with the awards ceremony following.

To sign up for the 5k and or Color Run you can visit www.runsignup.com and search Band Together 5k or you can click on the links on the Band Together 5k Facebook page and @BandTogether5k on Twitter.

Runners who sign up before April 22 will receive the pre-registration price and be guaranteed a race t-shirt.

The Band Together 5k and 1-mile Color Run is to raise awareness for the arts’ programs, specifically band, in Pinson schools and to raise money in order to purchase new instruments for an ever growing band program.

“We want all students to have the opportunity to participate in band regardless of their economic status,” Rudd Middle School band director and race coordinator Keith Brandenburg said. “When I was growing up, I was severely overweight. It wasn’t until college that I decided to pick myself up and do something about it. This happen at the same time that I was progressing in band classes at Samford University.

“I realized, in marching band especially, that my weight and overall physical abilities were not going to let me succeed. I guess you can say that running might have saved my physical life, but being in band and playing my instrument gave me something to life for.”

Since college, Brandenburg has lost almost 150 pounds and was able to fulfill his dream of being a band director.

“I love both of these things, and the Band Together 5k and 1 Mile Color Run is a way for me to combine the two things that have helped my personally, physically, and professionally,” he said. “Come join us, you won’t regret it!”