Students from local schools garner praise in artwork competition

Special to the Tribune

CENTER POINT — The 27th Annual High School Art Competition sponsored by the Eastern Women’s Committee of Fifty (EWCF) is on display at the Jefferson State Community College located in Center Point until Monday, April 17.

The goal of the EWCF, a charitable organization, in staging this competition is to encourage young artists in their journey toward a career or pursing a lifelong hobby. The collection represents entries from art classes at Clay-Chalkville High School (Jennifer Ellis, Art Instructor), Hewitt Trussville High School (Gretel Watts, Art instructor), Huffman High School (Susan Pearson, Art Instructor), Leeds High School (Melissa Kilpatrick, Art Instructor), Pinson Valley High School (Chris Screws and Melissa Jones, Art Instructor) and Shades Valley High School (Jill Ritchey, Art Instructor).

The first and second place winners were from Pinson Valley High School. The first-place award of $150 went to Dajah Nash for her work called Inverted Introvert. Dajah’s work was praised for the use of mixed media.

The second award of $100 went to Natalie Trammell for her work which was a self-portrait with bold colors. The third place went to a Leeds High School student Tania Alvarez, who also won third place last year, for her work called Transfiguration.

The contest judge, Gary Chapman, an art instructor from UAB, praised all the entries and felt that the winners were especially creative and expressive for these young students. After much consideration, he named eight pieces as serious contenders before choosing the three winners.

The winners will be on display in the Trussville Public Library from April 17-21.

Susan Day substituted for EWCF president Pattie Neil as host. She welcomed a good crowd of students, parents, and family members hosted by club members. Ann Fulmer presented individual comments concerning each entry from the judge. Flowers and refreshments were provided by Cheryl Lowery and Virginia Vinson.