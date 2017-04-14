Tractor trailer overturned, blocking Interstate

JEFFERSON COUNTY — State Troopers are working a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 South at exit 282.

A tractor-trailer is overturned at Cane Creek Road bridge and all southbound lanes are blocked.

Motorists can take exit 284 (AL-160) and go east one-quarter mile and take US 31 through Warrior and get back on I-65 in Kimberly.

Motorists should avoid going back down Cane Creek Road to I-65 from US 31 due to traffic being diverted onto Cane Creek Road from I-65.

Thereare no reported injuries. Updates will be provided when they become available.