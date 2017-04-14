Tractor trailer overturned, blocking Interstate
JEFFERSON COUNTY — State Troopers are working a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 South at exit 282.
A tractor-trailer is overturned at Cane Creek Road bridge and all southbound lanes are blocked.
Motorists can take exit 284 (AL-160) and go east one-quarter mile and take US 31 through Warrior and get back on I-65 in Kimberly.
Motorists should avoid going back down Cane Creek Road to I-65 from US 31 due to traffic being diverted onto Cane Creek Road from I-65.
Thereare no reported injuries. Updates will be provided when they become available.