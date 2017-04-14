Ulta Beauty set to open its doors this month with grand opening

TRUSSVILLE – Ulta Beauty, located at the new Homestead Village Shopping Center will open its doors to beauty lovers at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 28. The new location will feature 20,000 beauty products across 500 brands, as well as a full-service salon.

Ulta Beauty is the largest beauty retailer in the United States and provides all things beauty, all in one place. Nationwide, the company operates 974 retail stores across 48 states, as well as Washington D.C.

In celebration of its grand opening, the first 100 guests on each day from April 28-30 will receive a “beauty treat” valued anywhere from $5 to $100, and can choose from 10 percent off their first salon appointment at The Salon at Ulta Beauty or first facial appointment at the Dermalogica Skin Bar.

Ulta Beauty experts will be available all weekend to offer free makeovers and consultations.

“Ulta Beauty is revolutionizing the beauty experience for all by providing all things beauty, all in one place,” said Casey Foxen, who manages all grand openings for Ulta Beauty. “We are truly a premiere beauty destination for Trussville, and our Ulta Beauty experts are ready to help guests explore and lose themselves in the world of beauty.

The company offers a popular loyalty program, free of charge, which lets shoppers earn one point for every dollar spent on products, on hair, skin or brow services, and at ulta.com. Ultamate Rewards members can redeem points on any of Ulta Beauty’s 20,000 products with no restrictions. Members also receive access to the latest trends, tips and top-secret offers through Ulta Beauty’s magazine, a free birthday gift and special invites at only Ulta Beauty events.