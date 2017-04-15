Man killed in crash during police pursuit

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A two-vehicle crash at 7:35 p.m. Friday, April 14, has claimed the life of one man and injured another.

Tyler Reese Hicks, 26, was killed when the 2006 Suzuki motorcycle he was operating collided with a 1999 Acura sedan driven by John Matthew Long, 40, also of Jasper.

Hicks was pronounced dead at the scene, and Long was transported to Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper.

At the time of the crash, Hicks was refusing to stop for law enforcement.

The crash occurred on Alabama 195 at the 8.2 mile marker, near Bennett Road, approximately five miles north of Jasper.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.