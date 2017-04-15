 [fiatalert]
Shots fired during fair at a Center Point church; multiple people hit

Posted by: Posted date: April 15, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CENTER POINT — The Jefferson County sheriff’s office has confirmed a shooting occurred tonight in Center Point.

Multiple reports say the shooting happened during a fair being held at Cathedral of the Cross.

Sources indicate that at least five people were injured during the gunfire, and another five people have been taken in for questioning.

One of the victims was a child, likely under the age of one. None of the injuries are reported to be life-threatening. A pregnant woman was knocked down and injured during the event.

Mayor Tom Henderson said he was disappointed.

“It’s very disappointing that people can’t go out and have a good time,” he said. “We’ve been having these fairs for 15 years and nothing like this has ever happened (at said events).

“We’re praying for the victims.”

Henderson said deputies have told him few details and said the situation is currently “fluid”.

This story will be updated as information is received.

Comments

  1. Tashia Lovesher Zey says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:17 am

    Marisha

  2. William Kennedy says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:17 am

    Stupid.

    Stupid, stupid, stupid.

  3. Courtney Dean Hallowell says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:18 am

    WHAT!!!!!! You have got to be kidding me… no where is safe anymore

  4. Jill Mitchell says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:19 am

    Stephanie Dubey this is where all those cops were going. So sad.

  5. Kaylyn McDaniel says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:19 am

    Loryn McDaniel Groover were we not just saying “bring your gun and the kids”??

  6. Amy Stewart says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:20 am

    Wendy Armstrong Lorrie Williams Hand Heather Johnson

  7. Annette Smith Gorham says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:20 am

    Just don’t understand what is wrong with people! Prayers for all these victims and innocent children that witnessed this.

  8. Tiffany Pannell McCormack says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:21 am

    Robyn Odom Fadlevich AL-Absi maybe this is where the cops were going

  9. Ashlee Harris Wood says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:21 am

    Candice Vest literally just talked about this today when passing.

  10. Courtney Bradford says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:23 am

    Channing Brianne Huber

  11. Olivia Olivia says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:24 am

    Shannon N. Jefferson glad you didn’t take Mase!

  12. Michael Adkins says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:24 am

    Centerpoint has officially been lost to the thugs……maybe they need a MOAB

  13. Renee Pierce says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:24 am

    Oh my. Praying for all involved.

  14. Aimee Jones Martin says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:25 am

    AndyandMelissa Frederick

  15. Amy Stewart says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:26 am

    Can we park somewhere else now?

  16. Bama Jason says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:26 am

    Centerpoint is the up and coming Ensly…. enjoy!

  17. Alexandria Moore says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:27 am

    Honestly I don’t think that was the safest place to hold it.

  18. Cecilia Kirk says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:27 am

    NBC13 just reported 4 people shot, including a baby.

  19. Irene Logajda Haynes says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:28 am

    There were a lot of cops there!!

  20. Shonda René says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:28 am

  21. Candice Vest says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:28 am

    Scary!

  22. Glenda Kelly says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:28 am

    Prayers for all involved!

  23. Sherina Evins says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:28 am

    Shequanda SoSpooiled Evins Cell Mckenzie this is why I said don’t go!

  24. Alexandria Moore says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:30 am

    AND! Black people don’t know how to act when something nice comes around. I hate to say it but it’s true. 👎🏾

  25. Kimberly Julie says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:31 am

    Prayers for all involved ♡ This could have happened anywhere…doesnt matter it was Centerpoint.

  26. Stephanie Dubey says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:32 am

    This is sad…

  27. Christy Carr says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:34 am

    Molly Riggs

  28. Christy Carr says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:34 am

    FaithandDavid Carr

  29. Susanna Renee says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:34 am

    My grandmother wanted to take my two kids and I told her negative for this reason right here!! Nothing is safe anymore especially in Centerpoint!!!

  30. Amanda Gaines says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:37 am

    Susie Lynn Brown good thing I didn’t keep the kids home and take them tonight!

  31. Reese Isbell says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:37 am

    Troy McBride

  32. Mark Franklin says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:38 am

    Lauren Davis Adam Franklin

  33. Glenn Franklin says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:39 am

    I remember when i grew up.in Center Point how peaceful it was, no crime….if you needed a deputy, you called Huddle House because they had nothing to do but now CP is as dangerous as any place in Birmingham breaks my heart

  34. Shane Swann says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:39 am

    Center point was lost years ago. But now is as good a time as any to bring on the MOAB

  35. Lorrie Williams Hand says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:39 am

    Omg this just crazy, right there everyday where we have to park and walk from our cars Amy Stewart!!!

  36. Amy Stewart says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:39 am

    Yup. I don’t want to park there anymore

  37. La Shundra says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:40 am

    Christie RD

  38. Shane Swann says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:40 am

    At this point its safe to say that centerpoint should be burned to the ground

  39. Kimberly Julie says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:41 am

    Sorry you feel that way…but I am right 😉 Bad people live everywhere…could be your neighbors for all you know 😉 Have a blessed evening!

  40. Susan Lee Thompson says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:42 am

    Adrienne Boyer

  41. Greg Widick says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:42 am

    Thank You Jefferson County Sheriffs , Sargent’s , Deputy’s for Your Swift Response and Dedication . We all know your plates are full of it . I hope you all get it sorted out .

  42. Lorrie Williams Hand says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:42 am

    No doubt this is CRAZY!!!!

  43. Jennifer Brooks says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:43 am

    Melissa Brooks Tyler Pruitt

  44. Greg Widick says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:45 am

    Most do , some don’t .

  45. Shonda René says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:45 am

    This is where I grew up and I am just sick of what Center Point has become. At a damn church no less!!!

  46. Shonda René says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:46 am

    Makes me sick too

  47. Shonda René says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:47 am

    Yeah it was always safe when I lived there but I guess those days are long gone. I remember the fair and never feared for my life. People shooting each other at a damn church the day before Easter no less…

  48. JohnLeslie Brown says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:48 am

    I feel you on that one. I grew up in Center Point. It’s heartbreaking to see the state of that town now.

  49. Que Sum says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:48 am

    Plz don’t join the others on this post downing our people! Its bad ppl in every race our shit is just magnified to make the statistics seem legit.

  50. Kathe Hardimon Rutledge says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:49 am

    Prayers for the victims, especially the child. It’s a shame you can’t be safe even at a church function/Easter celebration.

  51. Pamela Edmonson Hendrix says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:50 am

    Which one?

  52. Laurie Pryor Brockman says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:51 am

    More likely to happen in C.P. No reason needed in that area. Happens just about every night !! Best thing city council can do for Center Point is quit having these “events” at night. Period. May not have happened in the daylight.

  53. Kerry Cooper says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:52 am

    Sad goings on.

  54. Brittany Ashlyn Brasfield says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:53 am

    Roman Brasfield

  55. Amanda Jordan says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:54 am

    What time did this happen???

  56. Christie RD says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:55 am

    Omg!!!! That is crazy!! People do entirely too much and with tons of kids out there I’m sure! 😡

  57. Clay Saab says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:55 am

    Just before 9:35 p.m.

  58. Amanda Jordan says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:56 am

    I saw a ton of police cars racing down the parkway on my way home from the Barons game. This explains it. Awful.

  59. Roman Brasfield says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:56 am

    Just saw this. People just can’t use their brains.

  60. FaithandDavid Carr says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:57 am

    That is so sad! !!

  61. Marlene Little Appleton says:
    April 16, 2017 at 3:58 am

    Infuriating. AND VERY SAD!!

  62. Debbie Russo says:
    April 16, 2017 at 4:01 am

    I told my husband this week there was going to be a shooting at the Carnival! ..Sad to say I was right…Why are people shooting one another??..So sad!..You cannot have fun anymore even at a Carnival and feeling safe!…Violence is everywhere!!

  63. Angelo Denison Roberson says:
    April 16, 2017 at 4:01 am

    You are correct It could happen anywhere. However, you imply that it is “just as likely” to happen in any area and that a high crime rate inconsequential. If you believe this then you are a dangerously naive person…”your assertions are wrong”. It is what it is.

  64. Chris Clark says:
    April 16, 2017 at 4:02 am

    I guess if you play odds yes it could theoretically happen anywhere. However centerpoint has become trash end of story. My wife was robbed at work there a couple years ago so I may have a skewed view on the subject.

  65. Chase Guarino says:
    April 16, 2017 at 4:02 am

    Leigh Teer

  66. Caroline Armstrong Amaral says:
    April 16, 2017 at 4:03 am

    What is wrong with people? Centerpoint just has some really bad and evil people.

  67. Shannon N. Jefferson says:
    April 16, 2017 at 4:04 am

    Seee!!!! Omg my gut was telling me not to go!! I’m so glad I didn’t 😩🙌🏽

  68. Eloise Julian says:
    April 16, 2017 at 4:04 am

    What state?

  69. Julia Randolph says:
    April 16, 2017 at 4:04 am

    Poor Center Point….ruined since we moved away. 🙁

  70. Greg Gunter says:
    April 16, 2017 at 4:05 am

    IT WILL NEVER EVER HAPPEN IN MOUNTAIN BROOK I KNOW THAT!!!!

  71. Dennis Tina Spencer says:
    April 16, 2017 at 4:05 am

    So mayor Tom Henderson’s statement was that he was disappointed! Not sure why he is surprised that this happened. Center Point has become a crime ridden city under his watch. Generations of families once lived in CP. Home values have gone down drastically. People forced to sell and move away before they become victims of crime. Tom Henderson must go but sad to say I think CP is a lost cause. Maybe Clay, Pinson, and Trussville should build a wall!

  72. Leigh Teer says:
    April 16, 2017 at 4:05 am

    I know, I’m glad y’all didn’t go.

  73. Chase Guarino says:
    April 16, 2017 at 4:06 am

    Welcome to the hood

  74. Alexandria Moore says:
    April 16, 2017 at 4:06 am

    My husband and I drove by tonight and he said he was surprised that there hadn’t been one. I couldn’t believe how packed it was. It was bound to happen in my opinion. And it is sad!

  75. Kathleen Marino says:
    April 16, 2017 at 4:07 am

    I agree-! Let’s have a merry go round– and they will come– duh

  76. Beverly 'Bev' Taylor says:
    April 16, 2017 at 4:08 am

    Gail Fredlund Chavez

  77. Sheila Pippin Richardson says:
    April 16, 2017 at 4:11 am

    Alabama

  78. Debbie Russo says:
    April 16, 2017 at 4:11 am

    Lol!!..Greg ..,you are funny!

  79. Shaunda MzMoca Stephens says:
    April 16, 2017 at 4:13 am

    Tina Ealy

  80. David C Reid says:
    April 16, 2017 at 4:15 am

    Mid to late 70’s was a great time from Roebuck to Pinson. It is a shame this really brings tears. What went wrong

  81. Michael Karhan says:
    April 16, 2017 at 4:23 am

    Probly some lil white gangster over a girl or drugs

  82. Michelle Allen Olson says:
    April 16, 2017 at 4:31 am

    It’s so sad and scary! I have a teenage daughter and thought about taking her the carnival tonight. We have done this every spring and fall. Not once have I feared that something like this could or would happen. It breaks my heart that our children can’t even go to a church carnival and be kids anymore. Prayers to the victims and their family as well as all of the innocent children and parents who have been traumatized by this event.

  83. Chuck Browning says:
    April 16, 2017 at 4:31 am

    Sadly that’s where I grew up and went to school, not the same and it’s lost.

  84. Chuck Browning says:
    April 16, 2017 at 4:32 am

    Very sad but I think it is already like that

  85. Misti Stupp Garrison says:
    April 16, 2017 at 4:33 am

    This is absolutely ridiculous. These people should be ashamed of themselves doing something so evil at a church.

  86. Eloise Julian says:
    April 16, 2017 at 4:36 am

    Yes I saw that after I read more comments. There is other Centerpoint churches so didn’t know. Thank you. So terrible.

  87. Gwen Lackey says:
    April 16, 2017 at 4:36 am

    Center point has always been crazy that’s I moved a long time ago before it got worser!!!!

  88. Chuck Browning says:
    April 16, 2017 at 4:39 am

    In a PC way you’re correct but I grew up there in the 70s & 80s and we didn’t lock our doors and I remember riding bikes as kids down the parkway from CP to Huffman. Wake up please, and yes it could happen anywhere and CP is where most of the crime comes from in other areas now.

  89. Chuck Browning says:
    April 16, 2017 at 4:41 am

    Sadly CP did it to their selves and were to late becoming their own city.

  90. Chuck Browning says:
    April 16, 2017 at 4:43 am

    Clay is starting to come in second to CP

  91. Stephanie Statham says:
    April 16, 2017 at 5:04 am

    Oh how sad 😔😢💔

  92. Janina J Larsen says:
    April 16, 2017 at 5:10 am

    Trussville is getting bad also, It’s all moving up towards Pinson also

  93. Michael Adkins says:
    April 16, 2017 at 5:11 am

    Where i went to school also

  94. Janina J Larsen says:
    April 16, 2017 at 5:20 am

    As we were driving by it the other morning i said to my husband, there is no way I would go to that here in this town, something bad is going to happen you watch. So sad that it did It’s just the times we are living in.

  95. Stephanie Statham says:
    April 16, 2017 at 5:41 am

    👆👆👆
    Yep, I agree. I grew up going to Food Giant/Winn Dixie with my Mom to shop, even worked at both, as a teenager.
    Now when I go with my 9 year old daughter (which I try to avoid) I feel like I have to watch my back. I hate that feeling.
    Pinson is terrible (in my opinion).
    My husband and I went through Clay/Trussville today, and were talking about how bad it is in that area now. It’s not terrible. But it definitely is not what it used to be…

  96. Jody Lynn Mattson says:
    April 16, 2017 at 5:49 am

    Dave Mattson

  97. Cindy Buckner says:
    April 16, 2017 at 6:17 am

    I’m sure you hit the nail on the head

  98. Michael Karhan says:
    April 16, 2017 at 6:23 am

    Outreach is working that’s where the poor and fatherless are

  99. Wallace Wahd says:
    April 16, 2017 at 7:43 am

    Umm. Are you sure you don’t know ?

