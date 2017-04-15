Shots fired during fair at a Center Point church; multiple people hit
CENTER POINT — The Jefferson County sheriff’s office has confirmed a shooting occurred tonight in Center Point.
Multiple reports say the shooting happened during a fair being held at Cathedral of the Cross.
Sources indicate that at least five people were injured during the gunfire, and another five people have been taken in for questioning.
One of the victims was a child, likely under the age of one. None of the injuries are reported to be life-threatening. A pregnant woman was knocked down and injured during the event.
Mayor Tom Henderson said he was disappointed.
“It’s very disappointing that people can’t go out and have a good time,” he said. “We’ve been having these fairs for 15 years and nothing like this has ever happened (at said events).
“We’re praying for the victims.”
Henderson said deputies have told him few details and said the situation is currently “fluid”.
This story will be updated as information is received.
WHAT!!!!!! You have got to be kidding me… no where is safe anymore
Just don’t understand what is wrong with people! Prayers for all these victims and innocent children that witnessed this.
Centerpoint has officially been lost to the thugs……maybe they need a MOAB
Oh my. Praying for all involved.
Centerpoint is the up and coming Ensly…. enjoy!
Honestly I don’t think that was the safest place to hold it.
NBC13 just reported 4 people shot, including a baby.
There were a lot of cops there!!
Prayers for all involved!
AND! Black people don’t know how to act when something nice comes around. I hate to say it but it’s true. 👎🏾
Prayers for all involved ♡ This could have happened anywhere…doesnt matter it was Centerpoint.
This is sad…
My grandmother wanted to take my two kids and I told her negative for this reason right here!! Nothing is safe anymore especially in Centerpoint!!!
Susie Lynn Brown good thing I didn’t keep the kids home and take them tonight!
I remember when i grew up.in Center Point how peaceful it was, no crime….if you needed a deputy, you called Huddle House because they had nothing to do but now CP is as dangerous as any place in Birmingham breaks my heart
Center point was lost years ago. But now is as good a time as any to bring on the MOAB
Omg this just crazy, right there everyday where we have to park and walk from our cars Amy Stewart!!!
At this point its safe to say that centerpoint should be burned to the ground
Sorry you feel that way…but I am right 😉 Bad people live everywhere…could be your neighbors for all you know 😉 Have a blessed evening!
Thank You Jefferson County Sheriffs , Sargent’s , Deputy’s for Your Swift Response and Dedication . We all know your plates are full of it . I hope you all get it sorted out .
This is where I grew up and I am just sick of what Center Point has become. At a damn church no less!!!
Yeah it was always safe when I lived there but I guess those days are long gone. I remember the fair and never feared for my life. People shooting each other at a damn church the day before Easter no less…
I feel you on that one. I grew up in Center Point. It’s heartbreaking to see the state of that town now.
Plz don’t join the others on this post downing our people! Its bad ppl in every race our shit is just magnified to make the statistics seem legit.
Prayers for the victims, especially the child. It’s a shame you can’t be safe even at a church function/Easter celebration.
More likely to happen in C.P. No reason needed in that area. Happens just about every night !! Best thing city council can do for Center Point is quit having these “events” at night. Period. May not have happened in the daylight.
Omg!!!! That is crazy!! People do entirely too much and with tons of kids out there I’m sure! 😡
Just before 9:35 p.m.
I saw a ton of police cars racing down the parkway on my way home from the Barons game. This explains it. Awful.
Just saw this. People just can’t use their brains.
Infuriating. AND VERY SAD!!
I told my husband this week there was going to be a shooting at the Carnival! ..Sad to say I was right…Why are people shooting one another??..So sad!..You cannot have fun anymore even at a Carnival and feeling safe!…Violence is everywhere!!
You are correct It could happen anywhere. However, you imply that it is “just as likely” to happen in any area and that a high crime rate inconsequential. If you believe this then you are a dangerously naive person…”your assertions are wrong”. It is what it is.
I guess if you play odds yes it could theoretically happen anywhere. However centerpoint has become trash end of story. My wife was robbed at work there a couple years ago so I may have a skewed view on the subject.
What is wrong with people? Centerpoint just has some really bad and evil people.
Poor Center Point….ruined since we moved away. 🙁
IT WILL NEVER EVER HAPPEN IN MOUNTAIN BROOK I KNOW THAT!!!!
So mayor Tom Henderson’s statement was that he was disappointed! Not sure why he is surprised that this happened. Center Point has become a crime ridden city under his watch. Generations of families once lived in CP. Home values have gone down drastically. People forced to sell and move away before they become victims of crime. Tom Henderson must go but sad to say I think CP is a lost cause. Maybe Clay, Pinson, and Trussville should build a wall!
My husband and I drove by tonight and he said he was surprised that there hadn’t been one. I couldn’t believe how packed it was. It was bound to happen in my opinion. And it is sad!
Mid to late 70’s was a great time from Roebuck to Pinson. It is a shame this really brings tears. What went wrong
It’s so sad and scary! I have a teenage daughter and thought about taking her the carnival tonight. We have done this every spring and fall. Not once have I feared that something like this could or would happen. It breaks my heart that our children can’t even go to a church carnival and be kids anymore. Prayers to the victims and their family as well as all of the innocent children and parents who have been traumatized by this event.
Sadly that’s where I grew up and went to school, not the same and it’s lost.
This is absolutely ridiculous. These people should be ashamed of themselves doing something so evil at a church.
Center point has always been crazy that’s I moved a long time ago before it got worser!!!!
In a PC way you’re correct but I grew up there in the 70s & 80s and we didn’t lock our doors and I remember riding bikes as kids down the parkway from CP to Huffman. Wake up please, and yes it could happen anywhere and CP is where most of the crime comes from in other areas now.
Sadly CP did it to their selves and were to late becoming their own city.
Clay is starting to come in second to CP
Trussville is getting bad also, It’s all moving up towards Pinson also
As we were driving by it the other morning i said to my husband, there is no way I would go to that here in this town, something bad is going to happen you watch. So sad that it did It’s just the times we are living in.
Yep, I agree. I grew up going to Food Giant/Winn Dixie with my Mom to shop, even worked at both, as a teenager.
Now when I go with my 9 year old daughter (which I try to avoid) I feel like I have to watch my back. I hate that feeling.
Pinson is terrible (in my opinion).
My husband and I went through Clay/Trussville today, and were talking about how bad it is in that area now. It’s not terrible. But it definitely is not what it used to be…
