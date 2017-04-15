Shots fired during fair at a Center Point church; multiple people hit

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CENTER POINT — The Jefferson County sheriff’s office has confirmed a shooting occurred tonight in Center Point.

Multiple reports say the shooting happened during a fair being held at Cathedral of the Cross.

Sources indicate that at least five people were injured during the gunfire, and another five people have been taken in for questioning.

One of the victims was a child, likely under the age of one. None of the injuries are reported to be life-threatening. A pregnant woman was knocked down and injured during the event.

Mayor Tom Henderson said he was disappointed.

“It’s very disappointing that people can’t go out and have a good time,” he said. “We’ve been having these fairs for 15 years and nothing like this has ever happened (at said events).

“We’re praying for the victims.”

Henderson said deputies have told him few details and said the situation is currently “fluid”.

This story will be updated as information is received.