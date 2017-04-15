Two women found dead in Lake Tuscaloosa

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TUSCALOOSA –Tuscaloosa police believe two women, ages 34 and 41, died accidentally on Friday. Their bodies were recovered from Lake Tuscaloosa early Saturday morning, the Tuscaloosa News reported.

One of the women, 34-years-old, was last seen by her husband at 8 a.m. on Friday as he left to play golf. She had planned a day of sunbathing with a friend, newspaper reported. When she didn’t return home for dinner, he called authorities who searched the lake and recovered their bodies.

Officers found the women’s belongings on a pier, but could not locate them until conducting the search. The bodies were recovered at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. The names of the victims have not been released and an autopsy on the bodies is planned, the newspaper reported.