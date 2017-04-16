Hewitt-Trussville JV takes title; HTMS to play for championship Monday

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

HOOVER — The Hewitt-Trussville JV baseball team went 4-0 in the Metro Baseball Tournament over the weekend. That gives the Huskies a 27-2 overall record.

Hewitt-Trussville 6, Mountain Brook 3: Owen Boren tossed a complete game, earning the win on the mound.

Kerrigan Edmondson led the way with three hits.

Hewitt-Trussville 6, Hoover 4: After falling behind 4-1 in the game, Hewitt-Trussville stormed back.

A 4-run fifth inning was the difference. A 2-RBI double from Caleb Long cut the lead to 4-3 and a Creed Parker sacrifice fly tied the game. An error gave the Huskies the lead in the inning. Jacob Bishop added a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning to give Hewitt-Trussville some insurance.

Grant Waid was given the win on the hill.

Hewitt-Trussville 8, Vestavia Hills 6: Another early deficit was erased for the Huskies in the semifinals. Vestavia Hills jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, but Hewitt-Trussville scored three runs in the second inning before taking the lead in the third.

Edmonson drilled a 2-RBI triple to give the Huskies the lead for good.

Hewitt-Trussvill 9, Hoover 0: Very little drama capped the tournament for the Huskies as they dominated Hoover in the championship game. Hewitt-Trussville scored four runs in the sixth inning, but the damage was done early.

Middle School

Hewitt-Trussville defeated Homewood 10-0 and Oak Mountain 13-5. They will play for the championship Monday night.