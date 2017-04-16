Recap: Husky softball splits with Chelsea, Thompson

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Saturday

Thompson 7, HTHS 1: Hewitt-Trussville stayed in it until the end, but Thompson pulled away late in a 7-1 victory on Saturday. The game was tied at one with Thompson batting in the bottom of the third when the Warriors drove in a run to take the lead for good.

The Huskies took an early lead in the first inning. Tate Moseley singled on a 2-2 count in the first inning, scoring one run.

Thompson scored four runs in the fourth inning, to put the game out of reach.

Molly Cobb, Abigail Dorsett, Hannah Borden, and Moseley each managed one hit to lead Hewitt-Trussville. The Huskies didn’t commit a single error in the field. Moseley had three chances in the field, the most on the team.

HTHS 7, Chelsea 3: Hewitt-Trussville grabbed an early lead on its way to a 7-3 victory over Chelsea on Saturday. The Huskies only garnered four hits, but took full advantage of the Hornets fielding mistakes. Chelsea committed eight errors in the game.

The Huskies scored on an error and a home run by Cobb in the first inning.

Crystal Maze, Molly Cobb, Tate Moseley, and Sara Borden each collected one hit to lead the way.

Friday

Chelsea 7, HTHS 0: Hewitt was the team making errors on Friday in a 7-0 loss to Chelsea. The Huskies committed four errors, and couldn’t find any offense.

Chelsea captured the lead in the first inning, four runs in the third inning and another pair in the fourth.

A double by Hannah Borden in the second inning was a positive for the Huskies, who were only able to grab three hits in the game.

Molly Cobb, Abigail Dorsett, and Borden all had one hit to lead Hewitt-Trussville.

Thompson 6, HTHS 5: It came down to the last play, but Hewitt-Trussville was on the wrong end of a 6-5 defeat to Thompson on Friday. The game was tied at five with Thompson batting in the bottom of the final inning when a single off Molly Cobb ended the game.

Hewitt-Trussville Huskies Varsity scored five runs in the third inning. Hewitt-Trussville’s big inning was driven by a single by Tate Moseley, a walk by Crystal Maze, a walk byMolly Cobb, a single by Hannah Borden and a fielder’s choice by Hayden Neugent.

Maze, Cobb, Neugent, Borden and Moseley each drove in one run to lead the Huskies.