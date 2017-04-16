 [fiatalert]
UPDATE: Total of six injured in shooting at Center Point carnival

UPDATE: Total of six injured in shooting at Center Point carnival

Posted by: Posted date: April 16, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CENTER POINT — Two additional injuries from gunfire have been reported by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, two people were driven to a hospital in a private car with minor injuries from reported gunshot wounds.

A victim is transported from the scene after as many as six people were shot at the Cathedral of the Cross’s Big Spring Carnival, Saturday April 14, 2017 in Center Point, Ala. One suspect was taken in to custody and law enforcement were searching for another. Photo by Hal Yeager via Facebook

Three of the four of the victims were teenagers. The fourth injured was a one-year-old child. Each of those four victims were struck by single shots in the leg area, one victim was struck in the elbow and one grazed in the shoulder.

A pregnant woman who was running from the gunfire was knocked down and injured as well.

The shooting occurred Saturday night just after 9:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Cross’s annual spring carnival.

 

Comments

  1. Kevin Small says:
    April 17, 2017 at 12:53 am

    Meanwhile, back at City Hall Mayor Tom and his cronies are worried about RedFlex cameras and not public safety.

