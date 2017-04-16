UPDATE: Total of six injured in shooting at Center Point carnival
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
CENTER POINT — Two additional injuries from gunfire have been reported by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, two people were driven to a hospital in a private car with minor injuries from reported gunshot wounds.
Three of the four of the victims were teenagers. The fourth injured was a one-year-old child. Each of those four victims were struck by single shots in the leg area, one victim was struck in the elbow and one grazed in the shoulder.
A pregnant woman who was running from the gunfire was knocked down and injured as well.
The shooting occurred Saturday night just after 9:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Cross’s annual spring carnival.
Meanwhile, back at City Hall Mayor Tom and his cronies are worried about RedFlex cameras and not public safety.