Cougar’s Stuart Floyd hired as assistant coach at Hewitt-Trussville

By David Knox, Sports Editor

TRUSSVILLE – Former Clay-Chalkville offensive coordinator Stuart Floyd begins Tuesday as a volunteer coach for the Hewitt-Trussville football program.

Floyd, who left Clay-Chalkville​ after not getting the vacant head coaching position when Jerry Hood stepped down, will work with the tight ends during the spring, but will help wherever he is needed, Hewitt-Trussville head football coach Josh Floyd said Monday.

“We’re still not sure what all he will do on the offensive side of the ball, but he’s sure got great experience,” the Huskies’ coach said.

The head coach is hopeful the ex-Cougar quarterback and coach will be on his staff in the fall.

“We’re hoping to find him a spot,” Floyd said. ”We’re always trying to improve ourselves. We’re hoping we can have him around. The guy won a state championship as a quarterback and as a coach. We’re fortunate to have him, with all his years of success as an offensive coordinator.

“I’ve known him a little bit and from everything else I hear, he’s not only a great coach but a great guy. We’re very lucky to get him.”

Stuart Floyd, who is not related to the Huskies coach, quarterbacked the 1999 Cougars state championship team and was the offensive coordinator for the 2014 6A Cougar champs and the 2015 runner-ups.

Under Stuart Floyd, the Cougars’ offense set a new Class 6A record for points scored in a season in 2014 with 731, which is good enough for sixth all-time in AHSAA history.

Clay-Chalkville defeated Patrick Nix’s Scottsboro team that season and set a record for points scored in a playoff game with 85. Additionally, the Cougars set a new record for most consecutive games of scoring 20 or more points at 63 games, which started at the end of the 2010 season. At the end of 2014, Floyd’s offense set a new school record with 6,943 yards.

Hewitt starts spring practice Monday.