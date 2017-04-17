 [fiatalert]
Petco sets grand opening date at Homestead Village

Posted by: Posted date: April 17, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Petco, a leading specialty retailer of premium pet food, supplies and services, will open five new stores this month, including Trussville’s store at Homestead Village the weekend of April 28-30. The store is currently open for business.

According to its website, Petco stores provide a one-stop shopping experience where pet parents can purchase anything from pet food to toys and apparel, while addressing the holistic health needs of pets via the grooming salon, dog training area and in-store Vetco clinics.

Each new store will offer pet parents and their pets dog training areas, adoption centers and grooming salons. The stores will continue to offer a wide selection of branded products as well as private label offerings sold only at Petco, including the Trolls, Dr. Seuss and Star Wars Pet Fan Collections.

People and pets are invited to attend the grand opening festivities taking place at each store, followed by a special Wellness Center celebration the next weekend where they’ll receive a voucher for a free vaccination package. Wellness Centers offer pet parents convenient and affordable pet wellness and vaccination services inside select Petco and Unleashed by Petco stores.

Grand opening activities include ribbon cutting ceremonies, as well as in-store adoption events and special offers for Pals Rewards customers.

Comments

  1. Doris Franklin says:
    April 17, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    when will Whole Foods Open?

  2. Amanda Hill says:
    April 17, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Any idea what day this month petco opens?

  3. David Ingram Flurry says:
    April 17, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    They both will open when they unlock the front doors.

  4. Doris Franklin says:
    April 17, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    I checked out Hobby Lobby Friday night it’s nice!

  5. The Trussville Tribune says:
    April 17, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Doris, Fresh Market has not set an opening date at this time.

  6. Cicily Welch Mobley says:
    April 17, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    The sign on the door at Petco says today.

  7. Patience Kleber Itson says:
    April 17, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    can trussville also please get a newks!!

  8. Shonda René says:
    April 17, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    I believe they are having a soft opening today but I could be wrong

  9. Cicily Welch Mobley says:
    April 17, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    They are open right now 🙂

