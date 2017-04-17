Petco sets grand opening date at Homestead Village

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Petco, a leading specialty retailer of premium pet food, supplies and services, will open five new stores this month, including Trussville’s store at Homestead Village the weekend of April 28-30. The store is currently open for business.

According to its website, Petco stores provide a one-stop shopping experience where pet parents can purchase anything from pet food to toys and apparel, while addressing the holistic health needs of pets via the grooming salon, dog training area and in-store Vetco clinics.

Each new store will offer pet parents and their pets dog training areas, adoption centers and grooming salons. The stores will continue to offer a wide selection of branded products as well as private label offerings sold only at Petco, including the Trolls, Dr. Seuss and Star Wars Pet Fan Collections.

People and pets are invited to attend the grand opening festivities taking place at each store, followed by a special Wellness Center celebration the next weekend where they’ll receive a voucher for a free vaccination package. Wellness Centers offer pet parents convenient and affordable pet wellness and vaccination services inside select Petco and Unleashed by Petco stores.

Grand opening activities include ribbon cutting ceremonies, as well as in-store adoption events and special offers for Pals Rewards customers.