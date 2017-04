From Trussville Tribune staff reports

MOODY — The Moody Police Department is currently investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say a 57-year-old man was stabbed by a woman in the Acton Road area. The stabbing is under investigation, but authorities believe this could have been an act of self-defense.

The St. Clair County coroner identified the man as Eugene Curtis.

