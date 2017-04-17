Rue 21 closing 14 Alabama stores, including Trussville location

 [fiatalert]
Posted by: Posted date: April 17, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — The once wildly popular teen clothing store Rue 21 has confirmed via Twitter it is closing nearly 400 of its physical locations, including the location at the Promenade at Tutwiler Farms.

The retailer recently prepared itself to file bankruptcy on a $1 billion debt.

No set date has been established for the closings.

Here is the list of closings:

  • Alabaster – Colonial Promenade
  • Athens – French Farms Pavilion
  • Bessemer – Colonial Promenade Tannehill
  • Cullman – Cullman Shopping Center
  • Fultondale – Colonial Promenade Fultondale
  • Huntsville – Valley Bend at Jones Farm
  • Irondale – Eastwood Village
  • Madison – Heritage Square
  • Montgomery – Eastdale Mall
  • Montgomery – Eastchase Plaza
  • Prattville – Premiere Place Shopping Center
  • Saraland – Saraland Gateway Centre
  • Scottsboro – Scottsboro Marketplace
  • Trussville – Promenade of Tutwiler Farms

  10. Matt Coleman says:
    April 17, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    If this trend keeps going there won’t be any stores left to actually go shop at .which might help with this awful traffic in trussville now days

    That shopping ctr is going to be empty

    I saw this and I’m sad!!!

    oh well junk clothes anyways lOL

