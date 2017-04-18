 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Local News » Clay carnival kicks off Wednesday

Clay carnival kicks off Wednesday

Posted by: Posted date: April 18, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CLAY — The City of Clay is hosting its annual carnival this week, April 19-22.

The events are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday night, and will run through Saturday night.

The hours of operation will be from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and on Saturday from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The carnival is being held in the lot next to the Clay Post Office.

Comments

  1. Gwen M. Youngblood says:
    April 18, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Where will people park to attend?

  2. Briana Moore says:
    April 18, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Will there be extra security after this past weekend’s events at a nearby carnival?

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top