Clay carnival kicks off Wednesday
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
CLAY — The City of Clay is hosting its annual carnival this week, April 19-22.
The events are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday night, and will run through Saturday night.
The hours of operation will be from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and on Saturday from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m.
The carnival is being held in the lot next to the Clay Post Office.
Comments
Where will people park to attend?
Will there be extra security after this past weekend’s events at a nearby carnival?