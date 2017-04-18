Clay carnival kicks off Wednesday

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CLAY — The City of Clay is hosting its annual carnival this week, April 19-22.

The events are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday night, and will run through Saturday night.

The hours of operation will be from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and on Saturday from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The carnival is being held in the lot next to the Clay Post Office.