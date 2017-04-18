 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Local News » Remlap man arrested in connection with bank robbery

Remlap man arrested in connection with bank robbery

Posted by: Posted date: April 18, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BLOUNT COUNTY — According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, police have arrested 33-year-old Aaron Levi Kelley of Remlap early Tuesday morning.

Kelley is accused of robbing the Peoples Bank in Locust Fork on Highway 79 last Friday afternoon. He was arrested by Jefferson County deputies.

He is currently in the Jefferson County Jail with bonds totaling $13,500.

Kelly is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, attempting to elude and first-degree receiving stolen property.

Comments

  1. Dianne Bobo-Carraway says:
    April 18, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Didn’t take long!!

  2. Joshua Lee says:
    April 18, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    lol I’m surprised he wasn’t first arrested by the fashion police

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top