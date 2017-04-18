Remlap man arrested in connection with bank robbery

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BLOUNT COUNTY — According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, police have arrested 33-year-old Aaron Levi Kelley of Remlap early Tuesday morning.

Kelley is accused of robbing the Peoples Bank in Locust Fork on Highway 79 last Friday afternoon. He was arrested by Jefferson County deputies.

He is currently in the Jefferson County Jail with bonds totaling $13,500.

Kelly is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, attempting to elude and first-degree receiving stolen property.