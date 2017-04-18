Two arrested on drug charges after police witness man drinking liquor inside vehicle

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Two men were arrested on Friday afternoon in the North Smithfield community for trafficking heroin, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy on patrol in the area of Embry Road in the North Smithfield community spotted a suspicious vehicle backed onto a dead end street where illegal dumping has reportedly been occurring. The deputy approached both the driver and the passenger and asked for identification.

While speaking with the occupants of the car, the deputy detected the smell of marijuana coming from inside the car but returned to his patrol unit to check the identification. While checking the information, the deputy observed the driver continually drinking form a bottle of liquor.

A second deputy arrived and both occupants were removed from the car. A subsequent search of the car revealed a small amount of marijuana, cocaine, prescription pills and twenty -three grams of heroin.

Willie James Stewart, 46, of Birmingham, and Roderick Spratt, 59, of Birmingham, were arrested for trafficking heroin and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Steward remains in the Jefferson County jail with bond set at $110,000. Spratt’s bond is listed at $105,000.