Husky softball forces coin flip for area title

Posted by: Posted date: April 19, 2017

From staff reports

HUNTSVILLE – Hewitt-Trussville jumped out to an early lead over Huntsville and took home a 10-1 victory on Tuesday.

Hewitt-Trussville pitcher Molly Cobb against Huntsville during their game earlier this season. Photo by Chris Yow

The Huskies captured the lead in the second inning on a Hannah Borden 2-run home run, that came with a 3-2 count.

Hewitt-Trussville scored four runs in the third inning. The big inning was thanks in part to a single by London Coleman and a error.

The bats were hot, as the Huskies collected 12 hits. Coleman, Sara Borden, Borden, Abigail Dorsett and Molly Cobb each collected multiple hits. Coleman went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Hewitt-Trussville in hits. The Huskies was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Kaitlyn McDaniel had the most chances in the field with nine.
With the win, Hewitt-Trussville and Huntsville will flip a coin to decide who will host the area tournament scheduled for next week.

