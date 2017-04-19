State Supreme Court unanimously upholds Roy Moore’s removal
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
MONTGOMERY — Just minutes before a press conference called by Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore is scheduled to be held, the Alabama Supreme Court unanimously upheld his removal from the state’s highest judgeship.
“In so doing, this Court notes that, although only a majority of the Court of Judiciary agreed that removal from office was the appropriate sanction in this case, the Court of the Judiciary unanimously suspended Chief Justice Moore for the remainder of his term,” the ruling read.
Moore argued his suspension of 2 years,3 months, and 14 days is four times longer than any suspension imposed on any other judge since the revision of Rule 16 in 2001.
The Court ruled, however, that Moore failed to offer the Court examples of comparable offenses.
The final sentence of the ruling read, “Because we have previously determined that the charges were proven by clear and convincing evidence and there is no indication that the sanction imposed was plainly and palpably wrong, manifestly unjust, or without supporting evidence, we shall not disturb the sanction imposed.”
Moore has a news conference scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
Comments
That is sad
Was hoping they would put him back in.