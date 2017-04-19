Trussville police raid two homes Wednesday

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Trussville police have made arrests in two different raids Wednesday. According to Lieutenant Eric Rush, drugs were recovered from each home.

One warrant was served at a residence on Snake Hill Road and the other was served at a residence on Woodward Road in the Tutwiler subdivision.

Several types of narcotics were recovered along with numerous items of drug paraphernalia and three firearms. A Trussville teen was arrested in a raid on Wimberly Drive in Tutwiler in February.

One suspect was arrested at each residence. Suspect information and charges will be released It is the second home inside the subdivision to be raided this year.

Police are questioning suspects at this time. More details will be added as they become available.