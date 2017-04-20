Junior League hosting annual Bargain Carousel next week

Special to The Tribune

BIRMINGHAM — For some, there is nothing more fun than bargain hunting. What if you could find a wide variety of unbelievable items at low prices and buying them would mean you were improving lives for women and children? The Junior League of Birmingham’s (JLB) annual Bargain Carousel makes this shopping experience a reality.

Bargain Carousel will kick off on Thursday, April 27 this year with Bargain Bash.

Bargain Bash is a casual cocktail party offering first-chance shopping of Bargain Carousel items and impressive silent and live auctions including more than 150 items, such as original artwork and VIP travel packages.

For shoppers wanting the best selection and smaller crowds, VIP admission is the best choice, with 6 p.m. entry at $40 per ticket. Shoppers receive one hour of early bird shopping before general admission patrons enter. All guests enjoy food, beverages and the auctions. General admission with a 7 p.m. entry is $30 per ticket.

All Bargain Carousel items sell for double the ticket price during Bargain Bash.

Everything IZ Inc., B&A Warehouse, and Ashley Mac’s will each be providing food at the event.

Shindig’s Catering Food Truck will also be on-site during Bargain Bash.

Saturday and Sunday are a bargain hunter’s paradise, with more than 100,000 items for sale including art, appliances, furniture, heirloom items, baby and children’s clothing and furnishings, home décor, outdoors and sporting goods, and much more. Additionally, crafters and Pinterest lovers will be thrilled with the project pieces available. Bargain Carousel 2017 will begin on Saturday, April 29 (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.). Tickets from 8 – 10 a.m. are $10/ticket and from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. they are $5/ticket. It continues Sunday, April 30 (1 – 5 p.m.) with free admission and half price merchandise.

“Bargain Carousel’s purpose is two-fold,” said JLB volunteer and Bargain Carousel chair, Emily Norkus. “The sale raises money for the League’s 31 projects serving women and children in the metro area and it allows us to sell items at deeply discounted prices to individuals who can benefit from them.”

Bromberg’s is donating a John Hardry necklace that can be purchased during the Auction at Bargain Bash.

“Many people return to the event year after year,” Norkus said. “We have our Bargain Bash faithful who come in and buy antique pieces at double our retail price and we have hundreds of people who line up overnight for the general sale because they know they can get gently-used necessities at a price they can afford.”

Thanks to Brookwood Baptist Health, Bargain Carousel will be held in Hoover just off of Exit 10 from Interstate 459 in the old Princeton-Hoover location.

In 2016, more than 500 tickets were pre-sold the day before Bargain Carousel opened its doors. People began lining up the night before to reserve their spot to pre-purchase tickets. This year, the pre-sale will be held at the sale location on Friday, April 28 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., where shoppers may purchase up to four tickets at $10 per ticket to the Saturday sale.

A special note for the Saturday sale, all tickets are numbered, and shoppers will enter Bargain Carousel in the order of their ticket number. For information about Bargain Carousel 2017, call 205-879-9861, visit www.bargaincarousel.net.