UPDATE: Missing Alabama child found in Atlanta.

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

UPDATE: The missing child from Clay County has been located in Atlanta, according to the ALEA.

CLAY COUNTY — The Lineville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 1-year-old child.

Zy’Koby Landan Clark is a black male, last seen wearing green checkered shorts, a white t-shirt and blue/grey zip up shoes at the post office around 10:20 am in Lineville on April 20.

He may be traveling with Tiarra Sandrica Ingram in a 2003 silver Pontiac Grand Prix bearing Alabama tag 43CR742.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Zy’Koby Clark or Tiarra Ingram, please contact the Lineville Police Department at (256) 396-5533 or call 911.