Pinson Valley HS students to perform an original production with “A High School MixTape”

PINSON — Pinson Valley High School students have put their own spin on the popular High School Musical fad.

Experience a high school where the students break into song and dance throughout the school day. Pinson Valley High School Theatre Presents: A High School MixTape featuring songs from Hamilton, Heathers, Annie, Bring It On, A Chorus Line, Grease, Rent, and more.

Pinson Valley High School students contributed to an original script.

Evening performances will be April 21-22 at 7 p.m. A Sunday Matinee performance will be held on April 23 at 5 p.m. Adult tickets are $10, while students and children tickets are only $8.

