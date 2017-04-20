TBI: Tad Cummins has been arrested, kidnapped girl recovered safely

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has tweeted that Tad Cummins has been arrested, and Elizabeth Thomas has been safely recovered in Northern California.

NEWS ALERT: Tad Cummins is under arrest and Elizabeth Thomas has been safely recovered in Northern California. More details soon! pic.twitter.com/QezSERDzHV — TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 20, 2017

The duo has been sought since March, when an Amber Alert was issued. Cummins was Elizabeth’s 50-year-old high-school teacher at Culleoka Unit School in Maury County, Tenn.

“Our intelligence analysts and agents have worked tirelessly since issuing this AMBER Alert to process more than 1,500 leads from all 50 states,” TBI Director Mark Gwyn said in a statement. “What happened in California this morning, however, proves it only takes one person to lead to a successful end. We are extremely thankful the hard work of all partners in this search has paid off. We’re also grateful for the public’s support and vigilance throughout this search effort.”

Cummins is in custody in a California jail without bond, awaiting extradition to Tennessee to face charges of sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping, according to TBI.

Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Offices spokeswoman Kelly Giordano said earlier Thursday that Cummins’ vehicle was found in their jurisdiction Wednesday night. The county is in a remote area near the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, about three hours northwest of Redding, Ca.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for Thomas of Columbia, Tenn., after her parents reported her missing March 13.