Trussville person arrested in Auburn University protest

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

AUBURN — Auburn police released the identities of three people arrested outside of James E. Foy Hall on Tuesday, including one Trussville resident.

The arrest came as white supremacist Richard Spencer was set to give a speech at that location on Tuesday evening.

Benjamin Lee Hansen, 19, of Trussville, was one of the three people whose identities were released. Ryan Matthew King and Seth Miles Waldon were also arrested Tuesday night at 6:21 p.m. according to the arrest reports.

Photos and video showed Hansen with a cloth in his hand that had a padlock attached which he used to repeatedly strike another man.

“None of the individuals arrested were (Auburn University) students or from this area. I don’t have any info of their affiliation with either side.” Auburn Police Captain Lorenza Dorsey said.

Spencer’s speech was originally cancelled by Auburn on Friday, but a judge ruled the speech could not be cancelled. The issue was locally and nationally debated as to whether the cancellation was a suppression of free speech.