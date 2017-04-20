 [fiatalert]
Trussville person arrested in Auburn University protest

Posted by: Posted date: April 20, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

AUBURN — Auburn police released the identities of three people arrested outside of James E. Foy Hall on Tuesday, including one Trussville resident.

The arrest came as white supremacist Richard Spencer was set to give a speech at that location on Tuesday evening.

Benjamin Lee Hansen, 19, of Trussville, was one of the three people whose identities were released. Ryan Matthew King and Seth Miles Waldon were also arrested Tuesday night at 6:21 p.m. according to the arrest reports.

Photos and video showed Hansen with a cloth in his hand that had a padlock attached which he used to repeatedly strike another man.

Benjamin Lee Hansen

Ryan Matthew King

Seth Miles Waldon

“None of the individuals arrested were (Auburn University) students or from this area.  I don’t have any info of their affiliation with either side.” Auburn Police Captain Lorenza Dorsey said.

Spencer’s speech was originally cancelled by Auburn on Friday, but a judge ruled the speech could not be cancelled. The issue was locally and nationally debated as to whether the cancellation was a suppression of free speech.

Benjamin Lee Hansen was charged in Auburn disturbance.

 

    Very hateful comments on here about a human being. The story isn’t about what this person looks like. It must feel good for some of y’all to sit back and laugh and judge at other people’s expense and hide behind social media to do so. What we call you in school is a BULLY.

