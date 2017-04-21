 [fiatalert]
Teen arrested for Center Point carnival shooting

Posted by: Posted date: April 21, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff report

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed an arrest has been made and charges filed in the Center Point carnival shooting.

Laeric Bailey, 17, of Birmingham, is a Huffman High School student. He was arrested earlier this week in connection with the shooting.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a group of teens at the annual spring carnival held at Cathedral of the Cross began arguing and then fighting.

Laeric Bailey Photo courtesy Jefferson County Jail

During the fight, Bailey allegedly pulled a gun and began firing as he ran away. He is the only suspect who fired shots, according to police.

The shooting occurred Saturday night just after 9:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Cross’s annual spring carnival.

Three teenagers, ages ranging from 16 to 18 years old, were injured by gunfire as well as a child less than one year old. A pregnant woman who was running from the gunfire was knocked down and injured as well.

Two more people were later discovered to have been driven to a hospital in a private car with minor injuries from reported gunshot wounds. Four of the victims including the one-year-old were struck by single shots in the leg area, one victim was struck in the elbow and one grazed in the shoulder.

He has been charged as an adult with second degree assault, but more charges are expected.

Comments

  1. Jeff Mills says:
    April 21, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    This is truly a sad story for all involved. Let’s see who this gets blamed on.

  2. Kimberley Brown Aids says:
    April 21, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Hope said teen is held responsible and punished appropriately for this!

  3. Kristie Jackson says:
    April 21, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Sherina Evins

  4. Sherina Evins says:
    April 21, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    I am soo glad they didn’t go!!

  5. Nate Arkitek Nite says:
    April 21, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    Second degree assault ? What about attempted man slaughter , discharging a fire arm in public area is guaranteed a couple years prison , and a whole bunch of other shit like he’s 17 with a hand gun smh

  6. Tj Weinreich says:
    April 21, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Useless

  7. Bryan Bischoff says:
    April 21, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Sounds like he’s a big P@$$@. Fired shots as he ran away. Lol

  8. Daniel Ingram says:
    April 21, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Black lives be mattering like a mofo around here….

  9. Dottie Sawyer says:
    April 21, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    So sad!!

  10. Savannah Miller Shaw says:
    April 21, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    Tracye Thomas Miller

  11. Kevin Small says:
    April 21, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    I blame it on not enough traffic cameras in Centerpoint.

  12. Darlene Blakney Murry says:
    April 21, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    whats going on with all the youth today back in the day teenagers didnt run around with guns and wanting to harm others I blame a lot of this on their parents

  13. Susan Gill says:
    April 21, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    I hope he gets charged with more then just second degree assault. He could have easily killed multiple people.
    People out trying to have a good time and this guy ruined it for everyone there.

  14. Gallo Castaneda says:
    April 21, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Great job guys !!!! Keep his ass in jail forever

  15. Ricky Farmer says:
    April 21, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    2 bad things from Huffman this week and I know the majority is good kids.

  16. Linda Gill says:
    April 21, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    Thug.

  17. Deanna Hunt says:
    April 21, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Lol it is the parents fault. Not being concerned enough with what your kids are into.

  18. Jeff Mills says:
    April 21, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Deanna Hunt you are absolutely right.

  19. Kayla Wilbourn says:
    April 21, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Scott Wilbourn

  20. Greg Widick says:
    April 21, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Yes ..this definitely was a non-caring reckless act of unnecessary violence enacted on a large public group of people. Possible Terrorism

  21. Greg Widick says:
    April 21, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    First time I’ve heard the name Eric used in this way … Laeric ? Where do the names come from ?

  22. Allen Pugh says:
    April 21, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    He looks thirty

  23. Sharon Blackwood Wilbourn says:
    April 22, 2017 at 1:10 am

    Here’s a pic of him with friends!!

  24. Chad Robertson says:
    April 22, 2017 at 1:36 am

    Thug… lock his ass up for good!

