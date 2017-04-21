Toddler, not properly restrained, dies in single car accident

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

LINCOLN — A single-vehicle crash at 5:35 a.m. Friday, April 21, has claimed the life of a 3-year-old.

A 2016 Chrysler 200 driven by Stephanie Montgomery, 28, of Lincoln left the roadway on Airport Road and struck several trees.

The child, who was not properly restrained, was ejected from the vehicle.

The child was transported to Anniston Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was not injured. The crash occurred three miles east of Lincoln.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.