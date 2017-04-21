 [fiatalert]
Toddler, not properly restrained, dies in single car accident

Posted by: Posted date: April 21, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

LINCOLN — A single-vehicle crash at 5:35 a.m. Friday, April 21, has claimed the life of a 3-year-old.

A 2016 Chrysler 200 driven by Stephanie Montgomery, 28, of Lincoln left the roadway on Airport Road and struck several trees.

The child, who was not properly restrained, was ejected from the vehicle.

The child was transported to Anniston Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was not injured. The crash occurred three miles east of Lincoln.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

Comments

  1. Kathy Sills says:
    April 21, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Prayers

  2. Doris Franklin says:
    April 21, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    oh how sad

  3. Karen Jones says:
    April 21, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    So sad, but a lesson on proper restraints.

  4. Gwen Lackey says:
    April 21, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Prayers sad

  5. Debbie Russo says:
    April 21, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    Prayers to the family!

  6. Julie Lawrence Northen says:
    April 21, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    Hold these parents responsible!!!

  7. Toni Harrison Atkins says:
    April 21, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Prayers are great I guess, but you know what’s even better? SEATBELTS AND CARSEATS.

