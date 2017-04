SHELBY COUNTY – Two are dead following a crash that occurred on early Friday morning at Alabama Highway 145, eight miles south from Columbiana.

Ryan Heath Harris, 30, and Carolyn Tucker, 70, were killed when the Chevrolet Tucker was driving collided with a Kenworth Tractor Trailer. Neither were wearing seatbelts at the time.

The driver of the Kenworth was uninjured. Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.