Former Chief Justice Roy Moore to announce plans for future on Wednesday

From the Trussville Tribune staff reports

MONTGOMERY – Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore recently stated that he will be announcing his plans for the future on April 26. The announcement is to take place on the steps of the State Capitol at 1:30 p.m.

It is not yet known what he’ll do but Moore may be announcing whether or not he will be running for the U.S. senate seat held by Luther Strange, who replaced Jeff Sessions after he was appointed the U.S. Attorney General.

Moore has garnered controversy during his career, namely for his refusal to remove a Ten Commandments statue in the state judicial building. He was removed in 2003 but was reelected in 2012.

In 2016 Moore was suspended for violating judicial ethics in regard to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on gay marriage.

Moore had issued orders to Alabama Judges to ignore the ruling, causing him to lose his position.