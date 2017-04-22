Former Chief Justice Roy Moore to announce plans for future on Wednesday
From the Trussville Tribune staff reports
MONTGOMERY – Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore recently stated that he will be announcing his plans for the future on April 26. The announcement is to take place on the steps of the State Capitol at 1:30 p.m.
It is not yet known what he’ll do but Moore may be announcing whether or not he will be running for the U.S. senate seat held by Luther Strange, who replaced Jeff Sessions after he was appointed the U.S. Attorney General.
Moore has garnered controversy during his career, namely for his refusal to remove a Ten Commandments statue in the state judicial building. He was removed in 2003 but was reelected in 2012.
In 2016 Moore was suspended for violating judicial ethics in regard to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on gay marriage.
Moore had issued orders to Alabama Judges to ignore the ruling, causing him to lose his position.
Comments
Jesus wept.
In other news after being removed from the State Supreme Court twice, Judge Roy Moore seeks a higher office to get removed from.
On the bright side… he might go to jail like many others have.
Shouldn’t there be a law on the books that if you are removed from a public office you are disqualified from running for anything else?
Well… every village has an idiot. He’s Alabama’s. The sad thing is, there are people who would actually vote for this Twinkie.
Can just anybody use the Capitol steps to make an announcement?
ROFL at these comments!
I wish he would retire
Whatever future plans – lets hope they are outside Alabama.