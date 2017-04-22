Hewitt-Trussville recruit Pierce Quick commits to Alabama

 [fiatalert]
Posted by: Posted date: April 22, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — On Alabama’s A-Day, Hewitt-Trussville’s biggest recruit made the decision to commit to play for the Crimson Tide.

The Huskies’ 2019 offensive lineman and 4-star recruit Pierce Quick said committing on A-Day was special.

“It’s one of the best days of my life,” he said. “A dream come true.”

Quick held offers from nearly every SEC school, Clemson, Oregon, UAB and Jacksonville State who offered him as a freshman. He was a first team All-Tribune performer in 2016 as a sophomore.

He expects that teams may continue to recruit him, but that won’t change his mind.

“I’m 100 percent committed to Alabama,” he said.

Comments

  1. Matthew Browning says:
    April 22, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    Congrats!!

  2. Jennifer McCauley Markstrom says:
    April 22, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Rolll Tide Pierce! You made a great decision!!!!

  3. Matt Coleman says:
    April 22, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Roll Tide Roll

  4. Drew Franklin says:
    April 22, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Go Huskies & Roll Tide!

  5. Sheryl Cooper says:
    April 22, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    Roll Tide

