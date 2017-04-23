Bill O’Reilly to return with “No Spin News” podcast on Monday

From the Trussville Tribune staff reports

For those wondering about the future of Bill O’Reilly, the former Fox News star is set to return on Monday with a new episode of his podcast, “The No Spin News”.

O’Reilly has made headlines in the aftermath of his firing as host of “The O’Reilly Factor” on Fox News. The firing was the result of companies refusing to advertise with Fox News after O’Reilly was hit with multiple accusations of sexual harassment.

Some of the women who accused O’Reilly of harassment brought lawsuits to him, which were eventually settled out of court.

The conservative commentator is not alone at Fox News. Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes stepped down from the company following accusations of sexual harassment from several women, including journalist Megyn Kelly, who hosted “The Kelly File”.

Just recently CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota claimed that she had been harassed by Ailes.

O’Reilly’s new episode of “The No Spin News” will air on April 24 at 7 p.m.